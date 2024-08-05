Green United bike ride success
The ride was supported by Cycle Lewes, Egrets Way and ESCC highways with a free stopover at Iford Community Hall.
Bike safety checks were provided by Dr Bike supported by several marshals along the route and a paramedic bringing up the rear.
One of the young cyclists, Steve, said: "More people should use bikes for transport because I loved it and would definitely do it again,’ while Rosa commented, ‘I absolutely loved it and would definitely do it again."
Chair of Cycle Lewes, Sheila O Sullivan said: "We enjoy seeing the enthusiasm of our young Lewes riders and support their calls for safer routes to walk and cycling to school."
Green United encourages organisations and individuals to give their time, talent (skills) or treasure (financial donations) to help address specific concerns identified by young people at a very local level.
A Youth Board decides how best to allocate funds that are raised for projects and initiatives suggested by young people.
Green United’s projects for next year include publishing a map of less polluted walking and cycling routes to Lewes schools; an inter-school clothes swap; making a presentation to Priory governors for planting a hedge along Ham Lane and contributing to the organisation of a Lewes inter-schools environmental conference at the University of Sussex in February.
