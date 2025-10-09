Grieving family organise fundraising comedy nights in memory of a Heathfield man who ‘always remained so cheerful’ despite devastating diagnosis

In 2021, Rona’s husband, Adrian, was diagnosed with both motor neurone disease (MND) and frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and their plans for travel and adventure quickly shifted. Rona became his full-time carer, and the couple moved into an over-55s residence so Adrian could hold on to his independence for as long as possible.

Adrian faced his illness with tremendous courage and optimism. He sadly died in 2024 leaving Rona and Anthony determined to celebrate his strength of spirit.

Now, mother and son are bringing a series of comedy nights to East Sussex, raising funds and awareness of motor neurone disease (MND).

“The irony of it all was that, despite everything, Adrian remained so cheerful,” Rona recalls. “Laughter was his constant companion throughout his illness, leaving a lasting impression on everyone around him.”

Determined to honour him, Rona and Anthony launched a comedy night project that has already secured venues across East Sussex including Brighton College on 25 October, Chaseley House on 25 November and the Mid Sussex Golf Club on 25 November, as well as an additional two dates before the end of the year. Their goal is to raise £20,000 for the MND Association and the East Sussex Branch, which supports local people affected by MND.

“Seeing this idea take shape with my son by my side has been incredible,” Rona says.

“It’s a testament to Adrian’s spirit and the love that continues to ripple outward.”

For Rona, who knows the isolation of caring firsthand, these events are about more than fundraising. They’re about giving carers and families a chance to share an evening of light-hearted laughter in the middle of life’s hardest moments.

The MND Association’s Libby Hannelle said: “We are incredibly grateful to Rona and Anthony for organising this series of very special comedy nights as a way to remember Adrian and people living with and affected by MND.

“The money and awareness raised will do so much for support people living with and affected by this devastating disease across the region and beyond.”

Visit https://mndacomedy.com to find out more about upcoming events and secure your tickets.