Group Game Friday at Westergate House

By Westergate House
Contributor
Published 25th Nov 2024, 09:50 BST
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 09:56 BST

Residents at Westergate House enjoyed a wonderful and competitive game of Beetle Drive.

Residents from across all three communities at Westergate House enjoyed the challenge and competitive fun of an afternoon of group games and silliness.

The game of choice this week was the classic…. Beetle Drive.

The game brought lots of laughter and friendly banter as the residents built their beetles by throwing the giant inflatable dice to get the numbers needed and great fun was had by all.

There was also a Memory Cafe in the morning with music and stories to reminisce too, such a lovely day at a wonderful Care Home.

