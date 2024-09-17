Guardian Angel Carers opens new High Street office in Chichester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local home care provider, Guardian Angel Carers, opens new shop front office and community hub in East Street, Chichester to support the local community.

Guardian Angel Carers, a highly respected home care provider with locations across the UK, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new high street office in Eastgate Square, Chichester.

This new space will serve as a welcoming hub where local residents can drop in and chat about all aspects of care, offering advice and guidance to anyone with questions or concerns about care services.

As a leading home care company, Guardian Angel Carers provides a wide range of personalised care services to individuals who wish to stay in their own homes for longer and receive the bespoke support they need.

Guardian Angel Carers Chichester office in East Street.

The team helps those in need of care to maintain their independence, dignity, and quality of life in Chichester, Bognor Regis and Arundel, offering services tailored care and support to each person’s unique circumstances. From companionship and domestic help to more complex care, Guardian Angel Carers enables people to live safely and comfortably in their own homes.

Christina Handasyde Dick OLY MBE, Founder and CEO of Guardian Angel Carers, emphasised the importance of this new space: "We wanted to get closer to our Chichester community, the place where it all started for Guardian Angel Carers many years ago. Our high street office is open house and will be the centre for our upcoming Community Hub Events to help support our local population.

"We’re looking at a wide range of services to benefit our community, including events such as chair yoga, exercise classes for older people, fall prevention and balance workshops, staying safe and fraud prevention sessions and advice on preparing for later life, for example with wills, power of attorney, and advanced care planning."

In addition to being a space for public engagement, the new office will serve as the operational hub for the Chichester home care CareAngel team. These dedicated professionals are central to the care delivered in the local community, visiting clients in their homes and providing essential care and support to enable them to continue living independently.

GAC Chichester Home Care Office Team.

The CareAngel team works closely with clients and their families to ensure they receive compassionate, expert care tailored to their specific needs, whether that’s through daily visits, overnight support, or live-in care services.

Guardian Angel Carers is committed to not only delivering exceptional home care but also building strong relationships within the local community. Through their new high street office, they aim to be a valuable resource for residents seeking information on care services and offer a range of free community events to enhance well-being, safety, and social connection.

The office, located at Guardian Angel Carers Chichester, Eastgate Square, PO19 1ED, will soon host Community Hub Events to bring people together and offer support on various topics, from physical health and exercise to legal and financial advice.

Join Us in Building a Supportive Community

GAC Chichester Home Care Office Team

Guardian Angel Carers invites everyone to come together to build a supportive, thriving community. Whether you are in need of care, seeking advice for a loved one, or are interested in participating in our community activities, we welcome you to visit our new office.