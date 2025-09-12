Guide Dog puppies get onboard at Stagecoach South Worthing Depot for Catch the Bus Month

These regular sessions, held in partnership with The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association, offer a calm and controlled environment for guide dog puppies and their volunteer trainers to explore the bus, practice boarding and disembarking, and get used to the sights, sounds, and layout of a typical vehicle, without the hustle and bustle of the daily commute.

Mike Armitage, Operations Manager at Stagecoach South, said:

“We’re proud to support The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association in their incredible work. These sessions are a brilliant way to help future guide dogs build confidence in a safe and welcoming setting. Catch the Bus Month is all about celebrating the accessibility and inclusivity of bus travel, and this partnership is a perfect example of how buses can help connect and empower communities.”

A representative at The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association, added:

“Experiences like these are essential for our puppies in training. Getting familiar with public transport early on helps ensure they’re ready to support someone with sight loss in real-world scenarios. We’re grateful to Stagecoach South for their continued support and for recognising the importance of inclusive travel during Catch the Bus Month.”

Catch the Bus Month, organised by Bus Users UK, is a nationwide campaign that highlights the benefits of bus travel, from reducing emissions and easing congestion to promoting social inclusion and supporting local economies. Stagecoach South is proud to be part of this initiative, championing sustainable and accessible transport for all.

To learn more about Guide Dogs and how to get involved, visit https://www.guidedogs.org.uk/.

1 . Contributed Guide Dogs for the Blink Association alongside Stagecoach South Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Guides Dogs on a Stagecoach bus Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Guide Dog on a Stagecoach bus Photo: Submitted