Guild Care awarded donation from the Elise Pilkington Charitable Trust

Worthing’s leading social care charity, Guild Care, has been awarded a generous gift of £6,000 from the trustees of the Elise Pilkington Charitable Trust. The donation will go towards Guild Care’s Haviland House Day Service in Goring which supports people living with dementia and their unpaid carers.

Haviland House Day Service is a purpose-built dementia centre, providing an extensive and inclusive activity programme. Activities are tailored to the individual people living with dementia who attend the different sessions, including live entertainment, arts and crafts, as well as opportunities for reminiscence.

Georgina Le Clercq of Guild Care said, “We’re delighted to receive the generous gift of £6,000 from the Elise Pilkington Charitable Trust. This new grant will help us fund our dementia day services at Haviland House Day Centre and provide vital support to older people and people living with dementia as well as their unpaid carers. We’re extremely grateful for the support from the Elise Pilkington Trust which will make a significant difference to older people in our community.”

As well as day services for people living with dementia, the dedicated team at Haviland House Day Service also provides dementia-friendly social events. Many of these events are free of charge and are designed for people to enjoy; ‘Time Out for Carers’ with their loved ones, without stigma, Saturday afternoon teas, Positive Voices dementia choir, and themed social events, have all proved popular in the caring, welcoming environment.

Guild Care's donation from the Elise Pilkington Trust will help support activities such as the dementia choir at the Haviland House Day Service for people living with dementia and their carers.

The Elise Pilkington Trust is based in Sussex and was set up in 1979 to support services for the elderly and to prevent cruelty to equine animals. Since the Trust was established, over £5.8 million has been donated to elderly and equine charities, with more than £650,000 given in the last ten years to charities providing services for older people.

For more information about the services provided by Haviland House Day Service, visit guildcare.org, email [email protected], or simply call the friendly Guild Care team on 01903 866130.