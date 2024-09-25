Guild Care combines innovation, dementia care and sustainability in new initiative

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worthing’s leading social care charity, Guild Care, has collaborated with Adaptive Care and Tree Nation to launch a new initiative that supports both dementia care and environmental sustainability. Guild Care has recently introduced an advanced acoustic monitoring system at Haviland House to enhance the effectiveness of care, and a tree has been planted for each of the 67 ensuite bedrooms.

Residents of Haviland House and their families were given the option to use the acoustic monitors which are small, discreet devices that operate during the night. They allow care staff to monitor any disturbances that might require attention, significantly reducing incidents such as falls.

Previously, Guild Care’s nursing team conducted regular checks on residents throughout the night which remains an effective method but could be disruptive to light sleepers. With the new system in place, the environment is quieter and more peaceful, leading to fewer in-person nighttime checks and promoting uninterrupted rest for a better night’s sleep.

Kevin Burke, Director of Care Homes and Dementia Services at Guild Care, said, “Acoustic monitoring complements our round-the-clock nursing care, with our teams at Haviland House trained in how to use the technology effectively. When we first implemented the system, we adjusted the sound sensitivity for each resident. The management team continues to fine-tune it, based on feedback and experiences.

New acoustic monitoring has been installed at Guild Care's Haviland House to enhance night time care

“The system has been warmly received by residents, families, and staff. It’s reassuring to know that high-tech monitoring is in place every night. This assisted care technology is just part of our commitment to continuously improving our services, ensuring each of our residents remains as safe and secure as possible, especially during the night which can be particularly challenging for some.

"Together with our training, continuous investment in the latest technology, and dedicated activity schedules, we help those living with dementia to feel safe, happy, and fulfilled.”

The acoustic monitoring technology at Haviland House was provided by Adaptive Care which, in partnership with Tree-Nation, arranged for a tree to be planted for every bedroom suite where the system is installed. Planting trees is one of the most effective ways to fight climate change. Since it was founded in 2006, Tree-Nation has planted over 40 million trees across the world.

Together with Adaptive Care and Tree-Nation, Guild Care is making a positive impact, both on the lives of people living with dementia and on the environment.

For more information about Haviland House, visit Guild Care’s website or contact their friendly customer relationship team at [email protected] or on 01903 327 327.