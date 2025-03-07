Guild Care dementia lead invited to join Alzheimer’s Society’s Supporter Voice Panel

Care Needs Coordinator and Dementia Lead at Haviland House care home, Kerri Sparrowe, has been invited to become a registered member of the Supporter Voice Panel for the Alzheimer's Society. Guild Care’s Haviland House in Goring by Sea is a residential nursing care home dedicated to people living with different stages of dementia. As Dementia Lead, Kerri was approached by Alzheimer’s Society with an invitation to join their panel, which she accepted immediately.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kerri Sparrowe said, “This is an amazing opportunity which I want to use to help influence the amazing work Alzheimer’s Society does for people living with dementia in the UK.

“Dementia is something I’m really passionate about, so the more I can do with my knowledge and my expertise to help other people, the better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ll also be able to raise awareness of the different approaches we have at Guild Care in terms of dementia care and the importance of personalised care plans. It’s all about knowing the individual person, what their preferences are and what their history is, and that gives you a really good idea of how you can approach their care, especially for those people who are struggling with their dementia.

Kerri Sparrowe (left), care needs & dementia lead at Guild Care's Haviland House, has been invited to join the Supporter Voice panel at Alzheimer's Society

Kerri added, “I will also be able to connect with many other people in the world of dementia and Alzheimer’s and learn from their different experiences, which could lead to new ideas to help the people we care for here at Haviland House, so it’s very exciting to be part of this panel.”

Becoming a registered member of the Supporter Voice Panel of Alzheimer’s Society is by invitation only. The role entails providing feedback to the charity by completing surveys, voting in polls, and participating in online group discussions.

Alzheimer’s Society is the UK’s largest collective force of people with unparalleled knowledge and experience which is made up of people with dementia, carers, trusted experts, campaigners, researchers and clinicians, to support people living with dementia. According to their research, 1 in 3 people born in the UK today will be diagnosed with dementia in their lifetime and 1.4 million people are expected to be living with dementia by 2040.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guild Care’s Haviland House is a purpose-built residential care home with expert nursing care available 24/7 and a warm, homely environment for people living with dementia. The home opened in January 2015 and has five separate ‘households’, each tailored to different stages of dementia.

For more information on Haviland House, visit www.guildcare.org or contact their Customer Relationship Team on 01903 327 327. You can also discover more about Alzheimer’s Society and their work at www.alzheimers.org.uk.