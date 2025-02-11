Guild Care increases support with 'Time Out for Carers Plus' service

Guild Care, Worthing's leading social care charity, has announced the expansion of its support services for carers with the introduction of 'Time Out for Carers Plus' at its Haviland House Day Service. Taking place on Wednesdays and Thursdays, this additional service offers respite for carers of people living with dementia who require more advanced care, ensuring both carers and their loved ones receive the support they need.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Building on the success of the original 'Time Out for Carers' programme, the 'Plus' service offers a higher ratio of skilled and experienced staff who can provide support around personal care, so more people can access and benefit from the tailored service.

Team Leader, Sarah Johnson, said, “Our ‘Time Out for Carers Plus’ service is for everyone on the dementia pathway, particularly people needing that extra level of care. We’re delighted to offer that extra support on Wednesdays and Thursdays, opening up more respite options. We are already seeing a fantastic combination of people with higher need and lower needs at these sessions - it lifts everyone!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Time Out for Carers Plus’ offers a ‘move-on’ day service for ‘Time Out For Carers’ members as well as welcoming newcomers who require more advanced support. Alongside person-centred activities and opportunities for socialising, personal care and support at mealtimes can also be provided.

Time Out for Carers Plus service offers more advanced care for people living with dementia on Wednesdays and Thursdays each week.

Each daily session runs from 9.30am to 3.30pm with a hot two-course lunch included. A transport service may also be available, subject to availability.

Haviland House Day Service is in a purpose-built setting next to Guild Care's dedicated dementia care residential home, Haviland House, in Goring by Sea. All places are subject to assessment.

“It’s not essential to have a formal dementia diagnosis to take advantage of our day services,” Sarah added. “Once your loved one is on the pathway to being assessed for dementia, we can have a private conversation, and I’ll guide you to which of our services will be most appropriate. I believe it’s very important that everything is positive from the outset, so it’s handled in a discrete, sensitive and delicate way which is important for both carers and their loved ones.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Open Day is being held at Haviland House Day Services this Saturday, 15th February from 1.30 to 3.30pm. Everyone is welcome to drop in to explore the activities and meet the team. A series of free social events are also hosted each month for carers to enjoy with their loved ones living with dementia.

For more information on social events, Open Day, or any of the ‘Time out for Carers’ sessions, contact Sarah Johnson at Haviland House Day Services on 01903 866130 or visit guildcare.org