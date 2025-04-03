Guild Care launches The Charity Shop Gift Card in all 16 stores

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Guild Care, Worthing’s leading social care charity, has announced that all 16 of its shops and superstores are now selling and accepting The Charity Shop Gift Card, in a move that makes shopping second-hand even easier while supporting a great local cause.

The Charity Shop Gift Card is a national, multi-retailer gift card that can be used in charity shops across the UK. Since it was founded, the charity shop gift card initiative means shoppers get to pick up great pre-loved bargains, and the money raised from sales of the card will go straight back into supporting Guild Care’s vital community services.

Adam Rider, Director of Retail at Guild Care, said, “The Charity Shop Gift Card is a brilliant idea. It makes it very easy for people to give a gift of second-hand shopping while supporting charities like ours that support local people.

“So you can now buy your gift card at any of our stores across West Sussex whenever you want it, whether it’s for a friend’s birthday, maybe a housewarming gift, or an Easter present that will last a bit longer than a chocolate egg!

"It doesn’t have to be spent in a Guild Care store either – though we hope you’ll find something you or your friends will love in one of them. There are lots of charity shops where the gift card can be used, so this opens up a whole new way to get yourself a bargain and do some good at the same time."

Guild Care runs a variety of charity shops, from high street outlets to large superstores packed with everything from fashion and furniture to toys, books and homeware. Every purchase helps fund Guild Care’s work with older people, people living with dementia, and children and adults with learning disabilities.

By accepting The Charity Shop Gift Card, Guild Care is making sustainable shopping more accessible while encouraging more people to donate and shop pre-loved. It’s another step towards a greener, more community-focused way of shopping.

The Charity Shop Gift Card was founded to enable people to buy more consciously and support good causes while building a more sustainable future.

For more information or to buy or spend a gift card, head to thecharityshopgiftcard.co.uk or pop into your nearest Guild Care shop. For a list of locations, visit www.guildcare.org/Pages/Category/shop-locations