Guild Care seeks volunteers to help at their Thursday Social Fun Club

Two new volunteering posts have become available to help with Guild Care’s popular Thursday Social Fun Club, held at Worthing Leisure Centre, as part of their Creating Connections schedule of activities for older people in the Worthing community.

Creating Connections offers a range of activities with the aim of supporting people to remain independent in their own homes and reduce feelings of loneliness and isolation, which can have a significant impact on people’s health and wellbeing.

Running each week from 10.30am to 3pm on Thursdays, the Social Fun Club offers people over 65 a warm welcome and the chance to catch up with old friends and make new ones. The aim is to help older people feel connected with a sense of belonging, and for everyone to have some fun together.

Members can enjoy a range of activities in the morning followed by a fish and chip lunch, afternoon entertainment and afternoon tea with a slice of cake. Around 30 people regularly come along, supported by Guild Care’s support worker colleagues. The Club has now become so popular that the two new positions have arisen for Creating Connections Volunteers to join the team, either for the full session from 10.30am to 3pm, or simply for a couple of hours to lend a hand.

Graham McKnight, of Creating Connections at Guild Care, said, “Our Thursday Social Fun Club is a real highlight of the week for many of our members. It’s a place where we want everyone to feel valued and where they can enjoy some friendly company each week. Volunteers will really play an essential role in creating a happy atmosphere, helping with activities, getting to know the members, and generally ensuring everything runs smoothly.

“We would love to welcome two new volunteers to support our team,” Graham added, “so if you’re friendly, reliable and enjoy spending time with people, this is a great opportunity to make a real difference in people’s lives. I know you’ll be warmly welcomed by everyone and hopefully you’ll get to enjoy the sessions as well as supporting people in your community.”

To learn more about these volunteering roles with Guild Care’s Creating Connections, contact 01903 600602 or email [email protected]. Or to register for free as a member of Creating Connections, call 01903 528635 or email [email protected].