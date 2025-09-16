Guild Care seeks volunteers to support Creating Connections activities

Worthing’s leading social care charity, Guild Care is inviting new volunteers to join its Creating Connections programme which helps older people in Worthing and the surrounding area build friendships, stay active and feel part of their community. The range of activities is designed to reduce social isolation and loneliness among people aged 65 and over.

Creating Connections offers a wide selection of activities, from quizzes and table tennis to tai chi, gardening and musical movement, many of which are free to attend. Volunteers aged 18 and over are now being invited to support these sessions, while gaining valuable experience and making a real difference to the lives of older residents in the local community.

A variety of volunteer opportunities are offered across local venues where Creative Connections activities are held, with a choice of days and times available. Duties include providing a warm and friendly welcome, helping with refreshments, supporting instructors, encouraging conversations, and assisting guests to access venues safely. Volunteers are welcome to take part in the activities themselves, whether serving teas at the Thursday Social Fun Club or joining in with Pilates and tai chi.

The charity is seeking enthusiastic, caring and compassionate people with a flexible approach and good communication skills. Volunteers will have the opportunity to learn, meet new people, and have the satisfaction of knowing they are making a positive difference.

Jo Machin, manager of Guild Care’s Creating Connections, said, “We have a wonderful variety of activities across different days and times, so there is something to suit most people’s schedules. Each session only needs one or two volunteers, so every new person makes a big difference to the smooth running of the activities. We would love to hear from anyone interested in giving a little of their time to support older people in our community.”

Among the opportunities available are:

Thursday Social Fun Club at Holland House: serving teas, lunches and joining in activities such as bingo and quizzes

at Holland House: serving teas, lunches and joining in activities such as bingo and quizzes Men’s Meet Up at The Toad in the Hole pub on Tuesday mornings, engaging in conversation and supporting members in a relaxed setting

at The Toad in the Hole pub on Tuesday mornings, engaging in conversation and supporting members in a relaxed setting Seated yoga, Pilates and Tai Chi at Holland House: supporting instructors, preparing venues and offering refreshments

at Holland House: supporting instructors, preparing venues and offering refreshments Quiz Club at Pavilions Bowls Club: handing out raffle prizes and assisting with refreshments

at Pavilions Bowls Club: handing out raffle prizes and assisting with refreshments Pottery: Support a professional potter to guide members in designing and making pottery, greeting members on arrival and providing refreshments

Support a professional potter to guide members in designing and making pottery, greeting members on arrival and providing refreshments Sow & Grow at Humber Avenue Allotments: helping members cultivate plants and vegetables in an accessible and friendly setting

at Humber Avenue Allotments: helping members cultivate plants and vegetables in an accessible and friendly setting Musical Movement, PE with Pete and Table Tennis: greeting members on arrival, preparing spaces and encouraging participation

Guild Care believes that volunteers play a valuable role in creating welcoming, lively spaces where older people can socialise and enjoy themselves in a relaxed setting.

If you are considering volunteering, please contact Guild Care’s friendly Volunteering Team on 01903 600602 or explore more about available roles here - Volunteer with Guild Care | Guild Care.