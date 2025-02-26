Guild Care staff set to take on Brighton Marathon — one more space available!

Two dedicated members of staff from Guild Care are lacing up their running shoes and preparing to take on the Brighton Marathon on Sunday, 6th April 2025. The iconic event is renowned for its city & seaside route, great atmosphere, and the community spirit it inspires – and this year, Guild Care is proud to have a strong presence on the starting line.

Ben Wilson, who joined Guild Care last year as a van driver, said, "I wanted to challenge myself to do a marathon so taking on the Brighton Marathon this year in aid of Guild Care is the ideal opportunity. I go to the gym and swim everyday so I’m quite active and I’m going for a personal best of under four hours. I can’t wait to cross that finish line knowing I’ve achieved a marathon and helped with charity fundraising for all the people we support here in Worthing."

Darren Bamber, Area Retail Manager, is also running in aid of Guild Care. He added, "I’m from Brighton and I’ve done the marathon there once before. It’s an amazing atmosphere. everyone’s outside their homes to cheer on the runners. I’m very proud to be taking part again and hope to beat my time. I’m looking forward to the challenge, getting over the finish line, and seeing how much money we’ve raised – every donation makes a difference."

Ben & Darren are looking for sponsorship to support them through their marathon training. If you would like to sponsor the Guild Care pair, visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/darren-ben-marathon. There are also digital donations points active in Guild Care’s charity shops at The Greenhouse, Goring Road, and Woods Way, Worthing, for quick and easy donations to Darren & Ben's Brighton Marathon Fundraiser.

But the news doesn’t stop there! Guild Care has just one more space available for anyone who wishes to join their team and run in support of Worthing’s leading social care charity. This is an opportunity not only to push yourself physically and mentally but also to raise vital funds to support a local charity dedicated to helping people in the Worthing community.

If you, or someone you know, would like to join the team for the Brighton Marathon, get in touch with Sophie Barton, Events Officer at Guild Care, before Wednesday, 6th March by emailing [email protected].

Running the Brighton Marathon for Guild Care is a chance to become part of something special. Every step you take and every pound you raise will help enable the charity to continue providing life-changing services to older people, people living with dementia, and children and adults with learning disabilities in the Worthing area.

For more information on how you can support Guild Care’s work in the community, visit their website at www.guildcare.org/Pages/Category/how-your-support-makes-a-difference.