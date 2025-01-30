Guild Care strengthens community ties with sold-out Phab event!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Phab Friends Worthing held a fantastic, sold-out social event at Methold House, home of Worthing’s leading social care charity, Guild Care, on Wednesday 29 January. The launch of their new club for local disabled and non-disabled adults featured an electrifying performance by the well-known tribute act, Suspiciously Elvis, who performed for over 40 disabled adults, their families, friends, and carers.

The organisers, a team of volunteers, were delighted with the event and said, “It was an incredible evening! The energy, the music, and the joy were simply unforgettable! Our popular monthly First Club at West Worthing Social Club is all about arts & crafts, karaoke, and other fun-filled activities.

“But that’s not all we do! Our brand-new Second Club - kindly supported by Guild Care at Methold House - brings live, upbeat music to the forefront, offering a safe and vibrant space where dancing, singing, and fun take centre stage.”

Phab Friends Worthing provides a safe, social place where adults aged 18 and upwards can join in a variety of fun activities such as arts, crafts, music, sports and much more. The new club will run each month on a Wednesday.

Suspiciously Elvis entertained a sell-out social event run by Phab Friends Worthing at Guild Care's Methold House

The group is part of a national charity network of clubs dedicated to creating an inclusive world for disabled adults, with families, friends, and carers always included. The aim is to provide safe, fun places to bring people together where they can feel independent, meet new friends, and gain confidence in an inclusive and friendly setting. Phab Friends Worthing is led by a team of volunteers, who each care for someone with a disability.

The group’s first event at Guild Care’s Methold House provided an ideal opportunity to raise awareness of the new Phab Friends Worthing second club.

With tickets selling out ahead of the night, the enthusiasm for Suspiciously Elvis was evident. There was a great party atmosphere, along with wheelchair-friendly spaces, plenty of seating, and refreshments.

As a leading social care charity, Guild Care is committed to ensuring that people of all abilities and backgrounds feel included and supported.

Debbie Medlock, director of community services at Guild Care, said, “We’re delighted that Phab Friends Worthing enjoyed such an amazing evening here at Methold House. It was so well organised by the Phab team and so much fun for everyone. For us, working together with other local organisations to share resources helps build a more connected and supportive community, where everyone’s accepted, celebrated, and free to be themselves.”

For more information about the next Phab Friends Worthing events, find them on Facebook or email [email protected].