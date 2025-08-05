Gun Brewery teams up with The Saffrons to open Eastbourne Taproom

Gun Brewery have teamed up with the Saffrons Sports Club in Eastbourne to open their first off site Taproom.

Mark Berry, Director at Gun Brewery said “Back in November 2024 we started conversations with the Saffrons Sports Club in Eastbourne about their plans for developing the facilities there. Founded in 1886 and with thriving football, hockey and cricket clubs, they had recently teamed up with Padel4All to build the town’s first Padel courts and were also looking to develop the F&B offering. They loved what we had done with our own brewery taproom and the idea of a partnership was born".

For those of you not familiar with the club, its home is 18 acres of trees & beautiful sports fields, all surrounded by an historic flint wall, in the very heart of Eastbourne - just a few minutes walk from the station.

Fast forward to today and it's in this tranquil setting that you'll find the Gun Brewery Saffrons Taproom. Open to all, it combines the best of a brewery taproom with the warm welcome of a clubhouse.

Its 12 Keg and 4 cask lines serve Gun Brewery’s range of brewery fresh beer (all made with Sussex Spring water) complimented by a carefully curated list of wines, spirits and soft drinks.

Live sports - both televised and on site - are a key part of the offering, which is completed by a rotating series of street food options. Quiz, music and DJ nights are all in the mix too.

Chairman of the Saffrons, Roger Mayall says “It’s the perfect place to catch a game and enjoy a pint or two in the sunshine, surrounded by glorious park-like grounds. There really is nothing quite like it anywhere in East Sussex. We’re open to all and look forward to welcoming you soon.”

The Taproom is open 7 days a week - Mon to Friday 3-10pm and Saturday & Sunday 12.00 to close.