Gundog Challenge held at Cowdray raises more than £4,000 for Midhurst Palliative Care

Hundreds of spectators attended the Gundog Challenge which consisted of 18 teams comprising of four dogs. There was also a fun scurry open to all dog owners, which is a timed test to retrieve a dummy, and the quickest dog back with it wins, and an auction.

Organised by Cowdray’s experienced and award-winning gundog trainer Jason Mayhew, the Cowdray gundog challenge has become the biggest team test event in the UK. It involves highly trained dogs working with their experienced owners to complete several controlled challenges and demonstrations with each team being scored throughout the day by experienced judges.

Cowdray Gundog Trainer Jason Mayhew said: “We were absolutely delighted with how the day went, and very pleased that the sun was shining. It was amazing seeing so many competitors, dogs and spectators in the picturesque setting of the Deer Park.

“Thank you so much to everyone who came and helped raise money for the very worthwhile cause of Midhurst Palliative Care, that does an amazing job helping those in need. It was great to see representatives from the charity there on the day collecting donations and raising awareness.

“Thank you also to our sponsors – Acme Whistles, Harkila Clothing, Non-Stop Dogwear, Skinner’s Field and Trial Dog Food, Fullpip, gundog training equipment, Simon Heath’s Sticks, and Cowdray Park Polo Club who help bring the auction prizes alive.”

“The Gundog Challenge at Cowdray is now in its fourth year, and each year it becomes bigger and bigger. This year we had 18 teams, 72 dogs, seven tests and five judges – thank you to all who took part.”

Teams from Austria, Switzerland and all over the UK competed in the event with the winning trophy going to Run Forest Run, which was a team comprising of Craig Perry, Matt Gould, Shane King and Emma Champion. The top dog award went to Matt Gould’s black labrador, who achieved a perfect score.

In second place was last year’s winners High Sea and third place went to Dogtanian.

1 . Contributed Competitors pictured in front of the Queen Elizabeth Oak Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Jason Mayhew presenting prizes at the Gundog Challenge 2025 Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Cowdray Gundog Challenge 2025 Photo: Submitted