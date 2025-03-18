Gundog Challenge held at Cowdray to raise money for Midhurst Palliative Care

A Gundog Challenge involving some of the best gundog handlers in the world is being held at Cowdray on Saturday 26th April with all proceeds from the event being donated to Midhurst Palliative Care, funding the Midhurst Macmillan Service.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by Cowdray’s experienced and award-winning gundog trainer Jason Mayhew, the Cowdray gundog challenge has become the biggest team test event in the UK with 17 teams comprising of four dogs entering the competition.

Highly trained dogs will be working with their experienced owners to complete several controlled challenges and demonstrations with each team being scored throughout the day. Each team will be scored by experienced judges on their performance with trophies being awarded at the end of the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gundog Challenge is from 9am to 4.30pm at the Deer Park near to Benbow Pond with a suggested ticket donation to the local charity of £3, £5 or £10. There will also be a live auction on the day again with proceeds going to Cowdray’s nominated charity for 2025, and tea and coffee and light food will be served all morning.

Gundog Challenge takes place at Cowdray on Saturday 26th April

For spectators who wish to bring a dog, there is a gundog scurry where you can enter on the day. A scurry is a timed test to retrieve a dummy, and the quickest dog back with it wins. Each trial costs £1, with all the money going to charity, and dog owners can have as many goes as they want.

Cowdray gundog trainer Jason Mayhew said: “I am delighted to be organising the fourth Cowdray Gundog Challenge. This year we will be raising awareness and money for Midhurst Palliative Care, that does an amazing job helping those in need.

“We are keen for as many spectators as possible to come and watch this fantastic competition where highly skilled gundogs work with their trainers to show outstanding obedience and discipline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Gundog training is an ideal way to keep your dog fit and mentally stimulated, doing what he is bred to do.”

Gundog Challenge takes place at Cowdray on Saturday 26th April

Dogs are welcome, but please be aware that trials shots will be used at the Deer Park and any dogs sensitive to loud noises should not attend.

To find out more and to book tickets, please visit: