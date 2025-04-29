Hailsham based Medi Tech Trust supports another East Sussex charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Some of the Medi Tech Trust Team paid a visit to Hove this week, to the new distribution centre for the Pelican Parcels Charity. They were able to donate 1,500 baby bottles, 1,500 teats, and 9,000 breast pads which had come from a UK supplier, who was closing its operation for medical supplies. These particular items have also been distributed by Medi Tech Trust to every baby bank in East Sussex, Food Banks and some Neo Natal Units.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bob Lewis, the founder trustee said “ I cannot emphasise enough how much waste there is and at last we are getting known in many parts of the UK. People and quite a few companies have decided not to just send these things to landfill but are now recognising that it is such a waste.

"For Medi Tech Trust it seems as if the flood gates are opening and we are now just coping with the calls and offers of equipment that are coming in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have support from our Wealden MP, Nusrat Ghani, Hailsham Mayor Paul Holbrook, and our local community, but – please – we need more volunteers as the warehouse is full and there is lots of sorting and listing to be done."

Bob Lewis of Medi Tech Trust with Lucy the session leader at Pelican Parcels

Pelican Parcels in Hove supports families in need with children from birth to 15 years and can be reached through its Facebook page.

The Medi Tech Trust team were impressed by the number of items in the distribution centre and the support the charity was receiving from their local volunteers.

Medi Tech Trust Hailsham 01323 442211