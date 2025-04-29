Hailsham based Medi Tech Trust supports another East Sussex charity
Bob Lewis, the founder trustee said “ I cannot emphasise enough how much waste there is and at last we are getting known in many parts of the UK. People and quite a few companies have decided not to just send these things to landfill but are now recognising that it is such a waste.
"For Medi Tech Trust it seems as if the flood gates are opening and we are now just coping with the calls and offers of equipment that are coming in.
"We have support from our Wealden MP, Nusrat Ghani, Hailsham Mayor Paul Holbrook, and our local community, but – please – we need more volunteers as the warehouse is full and there is lots of sorting and listing to be done."
Pelican Parcels in Hove supports families in need with children from birth to 15 years and can be reached through its Facebook page.
The Medi Tech Trust team were impressed by the number of items in the distribution centre and the support the charity was receiving from their local volunteers.
Medi Tech Trust Hailsham 01323 442211