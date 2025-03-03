Hailsham-based Radio Illumini is on the move

From early March, the Hailsham-based internet station Radio Illumini migrated to a new platform - Mixcloud. This means listeners will now have the convenience of accessing their favourite shows anytime, anywhere.

Radio Illumini founder Martina Mercer said. "We are thrilled to make this transition and can't wait for listeners to experience the flexibility and ease that Mixcloud offers. Whether they're tuning in from home, on the go, or halfway across the globe, Radio Illumini will always be just a click away." Among Martina's credentials is a merit diploma in Radio Journalism, and her expertise and experience has been invaluable to successfully running the station.

"We want to extend our thanks to everyone for their support, loyalty and love throughout our journey so far. The enthusiasm and feedback have been invaluable in making Radio Illumini a vibrant and cherished community. Join us on Mixcloud and continue to enjoy the best music, shows and content. Together let's make this new chapter even more remarkable."

One of the station's future plans is to promote a live show featuring The Amy Winehouse Experience and the Legends Tributes On Tour.