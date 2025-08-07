Hailsham business owner named new ambassador for national ADHD charity

By Nic Gray
Contributor
Published 7th Aug 2025, 15:45 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2025, 15:52 BST
Nic Gray, a Hailsham-based business owner and neurodivergent advocate, has been named a new Ambassador for the national charity ADHD UK.

The announcement, made by ADHD UK earlier this summer, recognises Nic’s work supporting neurodivergent entrepreneurs, both locally and across the UK, and her commitment to improving awareness and access to support.

Nic’s journey began in April 2024 when she started to explore whether she might have ADHD after years of feeling misunderstood. “For years, I had been told I was too sensitive, over-anxious, and a people pleaser,” said Nic. “When I realised my brain might actually be the key, I started seeking answers.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Still awaiting a formal diagnosis, Nic has already begun training to become an ICF-accredited ADHD coach. She runs her own business helping other neurodivergent entrepreneurs navigate work, life, and self-employment with confidence.

ADHD UK announces Hailsham-based business owner Nic Gray as one of their ambassadorsplaceholder image
ADHD UK announces Hailsham-based business owner Nic Gray as one of their ambassadors

In the past year, Nic has:

  • Published accessible summaries of national ADHD reports,
  • Spoken at her local Chamber of Commerce, and
  • Questioned recent changes to the government’s Access to Work scheme.

“I’m proud to support the work of ADHD UK,” she said. “Becoming an ambassador is an honour, especially knowing how isolating this process can feel at the start. You don’t need a diagnosis to begin advocating for yourself or others.”

Related topics:HailshamADHD
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice