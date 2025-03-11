Hailsham care home celebrates completion of £400,000 refurbishment

A care home in Hailsham is celebrating after the completion of its £400,000 refurbishment.

In honour of the refurbishment at Care UK’s Bowes House, on Battle Road, being officially complete, the local community was invited to join residents and their relatives for a special open day celebration.

The premium refurbishment has introduced major upgrades to the home’s nursing and dementia suites, including brand new servery areas specially designed to enhance the dining experience of residents. The home’s café has also been transformed, complete with a new cosy snug area with a fireplace, TV and comfy seating.

The special launch event saw guests enjoy tours of the home and entertainment from acoustic rock and blues guitarist and singer Stuart Bligh, alongside sampling the Head Chef’s delicious canapés and home baked treats.

Lisa Phillips (Bowes House Customer Relations Manager), resident Biddy Burgum and Councillor Paul Hopgood (Mayor of Hailsham)

Natasha King, Home Manager at Bowes House, said: “Our celebration to mark the completion of our refurbishment was a huge success. We have a splendid building, and it was the ultimate way to commemorate such an important milestone for Bowes House.

“We feel very fortunate and are delighted with our new and improved home, and I’m so proud of the team who have worked wholeheartedly to create a stunning, warm and welcoming environment here for residents and their families.

“Every element of the refurb has been carefully considered to create and enhance this high-quality, premium care facility, and it was great to see everyone having a good time at our re-launch party. It was certainly a memorable day!"