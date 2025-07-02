Hailsham care home hosts monthly stroke support group

A care home in Hailsham is welcoming people to its support group designed for people whose lives have been affected by a stroke.

Care UK’s Bowes House, on Battle Road, recently invited the local community to its Stroke Friendship Café, an event the home hosts monthly.

It is a safe space designed for people who have had or know someone affected by a stroke to come together in a relaxed and friendly environment to share stories, seek support and make new friends.

During the session, Kim Golding, from the Stroke Association, and the Bowes House team were on hand to support the group, sharing information, resources, and offering a listening ear for those who attended.

Kim and the Bowes House team host the Stroke Friendship Café on the second Wednesday of each month from 2pm-3.30pm, with the next one set for Wednesday 9th July, and complimentary refreshments will also be provided for guests.

Natasha King, Home Manager at Bowes House, said: “We always strive to have a positive impact on our community, and we believe that no one should feel alone after a stroke.

“Whether you have been affected by a stroke yourself or are caring for someone who has, building support systems is extremely important. We are committed to helping local people understand the help and expertise available to them at our monthly Stroke Friendship Café, where everyone can relax and enjoy themselves.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming new and familiar faces to our next event while enjoying a chat over a cup of tea and a slice of cake.”

Bowes House is a state-of-the-art care home that provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the care home features its own café, cinema and music room. The home offers a comprehensive activity programme, featuring a mix of themed events and group activities both inside and outside the home.

To find out more about Bowes House, or to book a space on the upcoming Stroke Friendship Café please contact Customer Relations Manager Lisa Phillips on 01323 888 611, email [email protected] or visit careuk.com/bowes-house