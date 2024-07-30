Hailsham care home hosts Olympic-style sports day with local community
Residents and team members at Care UK’s Bowes House, on Battle Road, brought Paris to Hailsham on Thursday, July 25 as they were joined by the community for a special day of sporting fun.
The event came as Bowes House joined The Big Care UK Sports Day, which has seen over 130 Care UK homes across the UK hosting sports days for the local community and showcasing what life in a care home is really like.
Guests at Bowes House soaked up the sporting atmosphere and had the chance to win their own gold medals with an afternoon of fun and games, including egg-and-spoon races, tug of war and other Sports Day classics.
Visitors enjoyed a buffet cooked by the home’s talented head chef, while tapping their toes to music throughout the afternoon. There was also a photobooth on-site to help capture special memories from the day.
Emma Ballard, Home Manager at Bowes House, said: “It was lovely to welcome the local community to join in with our sporting celebrations.
“We are part of a strong community here in Hailsham, and days like this are a fantastic way to bring us all together for a little healthy competition and to celebrate this year’s summer of sport, all while showcasing exactly what life is like at Bowes House.
“There was plenty of laughter and enjoyment for all involved and it was great to see residents meet and mingle with lots of new faces – and some familiar ones – while keeping active. We’re certainly ready to enjoy the Olympics now!”
Bowes House is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the care home has its very own café, cinema and hair salon and there is plenty of space, both indoors and out, for relaxation and recreation. The home has a comprehensive activity programme, offering a mix of themed events and group activities both inside and outside of the home.
