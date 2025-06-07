Hailsham care home residents all a-flutter as they welcome summer

Residents at an East Sussex care home have released beautiful butterflies into their garden to celebrate summer.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The keen gardeners at Abbots Wood Manor Care Home, London Road, have been busy over the last few weeks looking after the caterpillars, then the chrysalises in a specially made home, waiting for the butterflies to emerge so they could set them free.

Once they were ready to be released, everyone couldn’t wait to mark the occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Resident Cecil Pamment, aged 90, said: “It’s been amazing to see how colourful the butterflies have become, and a real delight to let them free into the garden.

Residents wait for the release of the butterflies at Abbots Wood Manor Care Home

“We have created a butterfly-friendly garden with buddleia and lavender.

“Butterflies are so good for the garden, and hopefully, they will attract a whole range of new wildlife to our lovely garden.”

Butterflies act as pollinators, which is important for plant reproduction and overall ecosystem health. They also contribute to biodiversity by supporting other insects and invertebrates, creating a healthy garden environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Registered Manager Helena Barrow said: “We love our garden here at Abbots Wood Manor, and we’re encouraging as many wildflowers and grasses as possible so the butterflies lay eggs.

“They’re so lovely to watch, and having such a pretty garden gives us all great joy.”