Hailsham care home residents get into swing of Christmas with festive show

Music was in the air at a Hailsham care home as residents spent a Christmasy afternoon with a local theatre group.

Performers from the Rah Rah Community Theatre Company visited Care UK’s Bowes House, on Battle Road, to entertain residents with a special Christmas carol show called The Jingle Bell Singers.

The actors encouraged the residents to join them in singing a selection of festive classics, including White Christmas and Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer.

The show was specially designed to transport the audience back to memorable eras, allowing them to participate and reminisce over Christmases gone by.

Jennifer Bashford, aged 82, said: “I loved the panto very much and enjoyed the singers singing a variety of different Christmas songs.”

Natasha King, Home Manager at Bowes House, said: “We’re feeling really festive here at Bowes House, and spending an afternoon singing everyone’s favourite Christmas carols with performers from Rah Rah Community Theatre Company was a delight. We want to extend a huge thank you to them!

“Music and singing can have many therapeutic benefits for older people, especially those living with dementia, by offering them a way to communicate and express themselves, which can reduce isolation. It was also wonderful to chat about traditions and share happy memories of Christmases gone by.

“Residents who normally wouldn’t leave their room actively took part and even tapped their feet to the sound of the music – it was fantastic to see just how engaged they were. We’re looking forward to welcoming the theatre company back next year!”

Bowes House is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the care home has its very own café, cinema and hair salon and there is plenty of space, both indoors and out, for relaxation and recreation.

The home has a comprehensive activity programme, offering a mix of themed events and group activities both inside and outside of the home.