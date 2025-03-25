Hailsham care home residents pedal, walk and row for Comic Relief

Residents and staff at Hailsham House Care Home, part of Aurem Care, completed a testing, yet exciting, challenge to raise money for Comic Relief with an ambitious 100-mile target.

In partnership with the Hailsham Leisure Centre on Vicarage Lane, the care home was loaned an exercise bike and a rowing machine to track the distance travelled by staff and residents. A circuit was also set up within the grounds of Hailsham House, giving residents, including those in wheelchairs another means to contribute towards the target.

Hailsham House activities coordinator Jade Thomas came up with the idea for the fundraiser and channelled her enthusiasm towards making the event happen. “The energy of the residents is incredible,” said Jade. “With Comic Relief coming up, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to create an activity that would get everyone excited and give them a reason to get active to raise money for a great cause.”

Hailsham House resident Frank Chenery, who participated, shared his excitement: “I really looking forward to getting involved in the task. With friends and family coming to cheer us all on, it was a smashing day.”

The 100 mile challenge was completed thanks to the combined efforts of staff and residents like Lucy Crowe.

Rui Santos, the manager of Hailsham House said: “Jade’s enthusiasm inspired everyone, and we were all excited about this ambitious challenge. We were determined to reach the target of 100 miles and raise at least £250 for Comic Relief, all while keeping everyone moving and having fun.”

