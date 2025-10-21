Hailsham care home team takes on nine-mile walking challenge for resident memorial

A group of caring colleagues from Hailsham House in Hailsham have gone the extra mile – quite literally – to raise money for a special memorial in honour of past residents.

Five members of staff from the Aurem Care home laced up their walking boots for a nine-mile sponsored walk, raising an impressive £425.

The event was organised by Jade Thomas, from the home’s Wellbeing Group, who was joined by Julia, Jayne, Suse and Amy. The team set off from Hellingly Primary School, following a scenic route through fields and woodland towards Chiddingly.

At the halfway point, the walkers stopped at The Six Bells pub, where they met their colleague Vanda, who had planned to take part but was unable to for health reasons. To show her support, Vanda treated the group to some much-needed refreshments – cheesy garlic bread and cheesy chips – before they set off on the return leg.

The journey back proved more of a challenge, with steep inclines putting their stamina to the test. But spirits stayed high as the friends laughed, sang and shared stories about how much their residents would have enjoyed the adventure – even while navigating cattle fields and dodging daddy long legs!

After nearly six hours, including a lunch stop, the team completed the 8.67-mile trek, clocking up four and a half hours of walking time.

Residents at Hailsham House have since decided that the money raised will go towards a memorial archway or pergola in the home’s garden – a peaceful space for residents and families to gather, light candles, and remember loved ones.

Rui Santos, General Manager at Hailsham House, said: “We’re incredibly proud of our team for taking on this meaningful challenge. Their dedication reflects the compassionate spirit of our home, and this memorial will be a beautiful way to celebrate the lives of those we’ve cared for over the years.”