Hailsham care home to host a fun-filled day to raise money for charity

A care home in Hailsham is inviting the local community to join residents for a day of summer fun, food and activities.

On Saturday 9th August from 10am-2pm, Care UK’s Bowes House, on Battle Road, will be opening its doors for a lively family fun day – and everyone is welcome.

The event will offer something for all ages to enjoy, including live music, a selection of stalls offering handmade goods, to help raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Guests can also enjoy a delicious barbecue prepared by the talented Head Chef.

Natasha King, Home Manager at Bowes House, said: “We're looking forward to welcoming the community to this year’s family fun day. The residents love seeing new faces and getting stuck into the festivities, and we have a jam-packed day planned.

“There will be plenty to enjoy, from toe-tapping tunes and tasty barbecue treats to brilliant games. Bring your friends and help us to raise money for a charity that is close to our hearts!”

Bowes House is a state-of-the-art care home that provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the care home features its own café, cinema and music room. The team offers a comprehensive activity programme, featuring a mix of themed events and group activities both inside and outside the home.

To find out more about Bowes House, please contact Customer Relations Manager Lisa Phillips on 01323 888 611, email [email protected] or visit careuk.com/bowes-house.