Hailsham care home to host free dementia advice event

As part of a nationwide initiative, a care home in Hailsham is inviting local people to its free dementia advice event.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday 27th February, from 2-4pm, Care UK’s Bowes House, on Battle Road, is inviting members of the community to a special event as part of The Big Dementia Conversation, a nationwide initiative designed to show people how to better understand common symptoms and live well with the condition.

While general awareness of the condition has improved, data from Care UK shows two thirds of people who have a relative living with dementia (62%) initially put their symptoms down to old age. Many Brits remain unaware of the ways older people can lead meaningful lives with the condition, prompting Care UK to relaunch its Big Dementia Conversation for the second year running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘Typical signs of ageing or dementia?’ session at Bowes House will be led by dementia specialist Alison Butler and will provide insights into the classic signs of ageing and how symptoms differ from dementia. Advice on how to support a loved one with their changing physical and emotional needs will also be available, along with tips on living well with dementia. Complimentary refreshments will also be provided.

The care home is inviting the community to learn more about dementia.

In addition to the event, the Hailsham community can also visit a newly launched online advice hub. The hub includes in-depth conversations with families of people living with dementia, as well as expert advice from Care UK’s dementia specialists to learn how to reduce the risks and symptoms of the condition.

Visitors can also learn more about the home’s recent refurbishment, which was completed this month. There have been major upgrades to the home’s nursing and dementia suites, including brand new servery areas specially designed to enhance the dining experience of residents. The home’s café has also been transformed, complete with a new cosy snug area with a fireplace, TV and comfy seating.

An open day to showcase the new refurbishment will be held on Thursday 20th February, from 2-4pm, with free tours, refreshments and entertainment for visitors to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natasha King, Home Manager at Bowes House, said: “Most people cannot confidently differentiate between signs of old age and symptoms of dementia – nor can they picture leading a meaningful life once diagnosed. We want to change this, which is why we’re thrilled to be taking part in the Big Dementia Conversation once again by hosting our own free advice event.

Bowes House has recently undergone a major refurbishment.

“We are also proud to introduce our newly refurbished home, including our wonderful dementia suite, which is looking fantastic. We invite everyone to join us at the open day or after the dementia talk to see for themselves everything that Bowes House has to offer.

“We look forward to welcoming the local community; together, we can build a more dementia-friendly Hailsham.”

To find out more about Bowes House, or book a place at the events, please contact Customer Relations Manager Lisa Phillips on 01323 888611, or email [email protected]

To support people who may be experiencing symptoms of dementia or their loved ones, Care UK has set up a free helpline and advice hub. To find out more, visit careuk.com/bigdementiaconversation