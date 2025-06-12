Hailsham care home to host free dementia advice event

A care home in Hailsham is inviting the community to learn more about dementia.

On Tuesday 17th June from 2pm-4pm, Care UK’s Bowes House, on Battle Road, will be opening its doors for a special event designed to start a conversation about dementia, including debunking some myths about the condition.

The home will be hosting a Dementia Friends talk where the team will share their expertise. They will delve into how dementia can affect people and what loved ones can do to support them.

In addition to the event, the Hailsham community can also visit The Big Dementia Conversation online advice hub. The portal includes in-depth conversations with families of people living with dementia, as well as expert advice from Care UK’s dementia specialists to learn how to reduce the risks and symptoms of the condition.

Natasha King, Home Manager at Bowes House, said: “Most people will be affected by dementia in their lifetime – whether it’s through a loved one’s diagnosis or their own.

“Here at Bowes House, we know just how much of a difference expert guidance can make, which is why we host events such as Dementia Friends to provide support as well as help people better understand systems and living with the condition.

“We’d like to encourage the local community to join us; together, we can build a more dementia-friendly environment.”

Bowes House is a state-of-the-art care home that provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the care home features its own café, cinema and music room. The home offers a comprehensive activity programme, featuring a mix of themed events and group activities both inside and outside the home.

To find out more about Bowes House, please contact Customer Relations Manager Lisa Phillips on 01323 888 611, email [email protected] or visit careuk.com/bowes-house.