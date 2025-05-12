Hailsham celebrates the 80th Anniversary of VE Day in style

Taking place in Vicarage Field and Hailsham High Street, the aim of the event was to recreate the elation and joy of the street parties that marked the original VE Day and end of World War Two in Europe on 8th May 1945, and to bring the community together in remembrance, reflection and celebration.

The event featured a market with a wide range of stalls selling locally produced items and live music, courtesy of The Jackettes and Michelle Cleave. Local dance school Sjaan Dance Academy took part in the celebrations and an area was set up in Vicarage Field for people to dance to 1940s-style music.

Pupils from Grovelands Community Primary School's choir club also be provided entertainment, plus there was a classic vehicle display in the High Street (cars from the 1940s to the 1990s) and an exhibition of photos and wartime memorabilia in Vicarage Field, organised by the Hailsham Historical Society.

Hailsham Lions was on hand selling candy floss and organising 'racing pigs' and key games for visitors, plus Hailsham Parish Church was open to welcome visitors and Hailsham FM covered the event throughout the day.

"VE Day is a huge and momentous occasion in our country's history, and Hailsham was proud to play its part in marking its 80th anniversary," said Town Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook. "The anniversary was a significant milestone in our history, and it was an honour to be entrusted with creating such an important event that celebrates our history and community spirit. We thoroughly enjoyed working with our project partners, to organise a memorable celebration for all."

"The event in the Hailsham town centre on Saturday was a celebration filled with remembrance and community spirit, bringing us all together for a day of nostalgia and entertainment."

"Town Council-organised events such as this always add to the town's festive atmosphere and I'm delighted with the support shown from our project partners, the people of Hailsham and the wider community."

