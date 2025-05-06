Hailsham Cemetery footpath resurfacing project now completed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest phase of improvement works at Hailsham Cemetery in Ersham Road have now been completed with the resurfacing of footpaths and major refurbishment of the public toilet facility.

All footpaths and walkways at the cemetery have now been resurfaced with tarmac to ensure the safety of visitors. Furthermore, refurbishment work on the cemetery's public toilet has also been carried out, involving a complete upgrade of the interior of the building, along with tile repairs and the replacement of soffits, gutters and down-pipes.

The toilet is fully accessible for disabled users and will open to the public imminently.

Both the footpath resurfacing and public toilet refurbishment projects have been paid for through the Town Council's Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funds.

Hailsham Cemetery Warden Cllr Anne Blake-Coggins

Additional upgrades to be carried out at the cemetery in the near future will include the placement of a book of remembrance in the side room of the cemetery’s chapel, to enable relatives to have tributes entered for loved ones who have passed away. A bespoke glass cabinet will be purchased to house the book, which will be open for visitors to view. A separate cabinet will be sourced to safely exhibit the bell that used to be on the exterior wall of the chapel.

Furthermore, work will commence soon on the refurbishment of an unused small building on site, which will be converted into a much-needed waiting room for members of the public.

The cutting of grass at the cemetery is now being undertaken by Council works staff, rather than by designated contractors - a value for money improvement to services.

"I'm delighted that councillors have recognised the importance of continuing with the various improvement work at the cemetery," said Operations and Facilities Manager, Tony Lee.

"Footpath renewal, adequate public toilet provision and building enhancements are something we've been working hard on recently and we know that lots of people rely on accessible pathways and decent facilities being available when they're out and about. It makes a real difference if the facilities are well maintained for the public."

"Hailsham Cemetery is a quiet, secluded burial ground run by the Town Council and maintained for maximum peace for those visiting loved ones. We want to ensure that our cemetery provides a fitting and appropriate place for people to visit their loved ones which is why we continue to make improvements by carrying out any upgrades and repair work necessary on site."

"By doing this, we can ensure that the cemetery remains a place the community can be truly proud of."