Hailsham Christmas Market attracts visitors and shoppers

The Hailsham Christmas Market, which took place in the town centre on Saturday [December 14], has been hailed a success by event organisers and local councillors.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, funded by the Town Council, Wealden District Council and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, was the biggest to date and took place at three different sites - Vicarage Field (outdoor market and entertainment), Civic Community Hall (indoor market and entertainment) and the Hailsham Farmers' Market at the Cattle Market site.

There was a range of stalls at each location selling Christmas gifts, homemade fudge, clothing, jewellery, homemade wooden gifts, haberdashery items, rum gifts, soft furnishings, rustic gifts and other locally sourced items. Festive refreshments were also on sale on the day to tempt visitors, including mulled wine and cakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stalls and activities were also provided by Cats Protection (tombola), Hailsham Lions and Hailsham Youth Service (photobooth grotto).

Hailsham Christmas Market

There was a programme of festive entertainment throughout the day, including live music from the Sussex Stompers. Santa & His Sleigh (courtesy of Hailsham Rotary Club) made an appearance for the children and there was a concert of festive favourite carols and Christmas music by Wealden Brass, which took place at Hailsham Parish Church. Hailsham FM played popular Christmas tunes throughout the day.

The event featured a Christmas fancy dress competition parade and a best dressed pet parade, both of which were open to people of all ages and involved prizes for everyone who entered the competitions. 'Daisy', a dog owned by Olivia Tiernan, won the Best Dressed Pet competition.

"Events such as the Christmas Market always add to the town’s festive atmosphere," said Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts, Deputy Town Mayor and Vice-Chair of the Communities Committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a privilege to be able to work with Hailsham Farmers' Market, Hailsham Rotary Club and other project partners to provide festive entertainment, activities and refreshments on the day. Thanks must go to Wealden District Council and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund for their funding support from the outset.

Hailsham Christmas Market

"All in all, I’m delighted with the support shown, not just from organisers of the event but from the people of Hailsham and the wider community."

Town Mayor, Cllr Paul Holbrook commented: "There was a steady flow of shoppers at all three Christmas market sites on Saturday, and local businesses had an interesting selection of stalls. Everyone seemed to enjoy themselves and it was nice to get into the Christmas spirit.

"Having received encouraging feedback from both shoppers and stallholders, we're looking forward to doing it all again next year and making the event an even bigger success."