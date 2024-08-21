Hailsham Common pond footpath resurfacing project set to resume

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The next phase of improvement works at Hailsham Common Pond in Bellbanks Road will commence soon (subject to approval by Full Council at its next meeting) and will see the continuation of the overlaying of the perimeter footpath with tarmac.

At the latest meeting of the Assets Management Committee, members agreed to request that the Town Council allocates Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funds towards the completion of the project.

The Common Pond has already benefited from a newly resurfaced footpath surrounding most of the pond to ensure the safety of visitors.

Contractors completed the overlaying of parts of the perimeter footpath with tarmac earlier this year, making it smoother and more accessible for disabled users. The work followed the clearing of dead trees, removal of overgrown plants and general tidying of the pond's two islands last spring, just part of an ongoing major upgrade project at the Common Pond.

Hailsham Common Pond, Bellbanks Road.

"The Common Pond is our 'jewel in the crown' which is enjoyed by many residents, and we will continue to invest in the area so it remains a site our residents can be proud," said Cllr Alexa Clarke, Chair of the Assets Management Committee.

"It's already another busy year for the Town Council with the continuation of the footpath resurfacing and other work undertaken, including on the pond's islands."

The clearing of the islands and relaying of the footpath at the pond follows the Town Council's efforts last year to tackle flooding at the site, work which involved the installation of a new overflow pipe and culvert to help prevent certain sections of the perimeter footpath from flooding during the winter months, which previously restricted access to some parts of the open space.

"Hailsham Town Council is responsible for a number of areas of public open space ascross the town," added Cllr Clarke.

"Our plan to undertake further improvements to the Common Pond site is just part of the Council's vision to enhance its open spaces over the course of the next few years.

"With a good response from members of the public, many improvements to the Common Pond have been successfully carried out in recent years, thanks to the regular maintenance and monitoring of the site by Town Council staff.

"It's always nice to receive positive feedback from people on the work undertaken by outdoor works staff at the Common Pond site and we look forward to the continuation of our work to maintain the area in the future to allow the pond life to flourish and make improvements so that residents and visitors can continue to enjoy this local beauty spot."

The Town Council is always happy to receive any donations to maintain this beautiful location. Additional information about the Common Pond is available from the Town Council's public enquiries desk, which is temporarily located at the former Free Church building in Western Road.