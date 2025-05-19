Hailsham Community Grant Awards: Action Against Abuse charity

Hailsham Town Council has provided funding of £500 to Action Against Abuse, one of a number of recent grants given to local community groups and voluntary associations as part of the Council’s 2025/26 Community Grants Scheme.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of £12,215.47 has been awarded to a wide range of non-profit organisations, aimed at enhancing facilities, activities, and projects that benefit the residents of Hailsham. Such funds are intended to assist organisations that rely on public donations, fundraising, and volunteers to deliver valuable services to the community.

Action Against Abuse is a support service which helps high risk victims of domestic abuse and their families, obtain protective orders such as Non-Molestation Orders when they cannot afford a solicitor. The charity provides a wraparound service that includes risk assessment, safety planning, emotional support and signposting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Action Against Abuse are extremely grateful to Hailsham Town Council for their grant, said CEO of the charity, Elaine Adkins. "We are a support service which helps people and their families who are experiencing domestic abuse obtain protective orders such as Non Molestation Orders. These Orders can stop an abusive partner, ex-partner or family member from coming to the client's home, place of work, child's school, contacting or harassing them."

Action Against Abuse charity

"We are trained domestic abuse advisors with extensive experience of applying for and obtaining these Orders with a 100% success rate. Our trained staff will help with the application to court, attend court with the client, offer safeguarding advice and risk reducing measures at no cost."

"By investing in this service, Hailsham Town Council is helping to pioneer the change that is so desperately needed when trying to tackle domestic abuse. There are no other services like ours in Sussex and with the Town Council's support we will help to reduce domestic abuse and make lasting change within our community. We appreciate Hailsham's commitment to tackling domestic abuse."

The Mayor of Hailsham, Cllr Paul Holbrook commented: "The Town Council is pleased to offer a grant of £500 to Action Against Abuse for everything they do taking self and professional referrals from agencies, working with people suffering from domestic abuse who would benefit from a protective court order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our grant scheme is the main way in which the Town Council provides funding and support to the voluntary sector. Most of the time, voluntary groups and charities survive on the generosity of donations from the public, fundraising and the willingness of volunteers to give up their time.

"Small grants such as these are a valuable addition to this mix and can make a considerable difference to them when planning and funding a worthwhile project."

A full list of recipients of the Community Grants Scheme can be found here.

Due to an under-spend in the 2025/26 grants budget, a second round of grant applications will commence later this year whereby the remaining £3,784 (with a starting budget of £16,000) will be shared among successful applicants. The new deadline for applications will be announced soon.