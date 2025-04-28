Hailsham Community Run extravaganza just around the corner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Organisers of the annual Hailsham Community Run are confident that this year's event will be even better and top the success of the previous run, where 772 people participated in and completed the 10k, 5k, 3k or all-inclusive 1-mile races.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on Sunday 18th May, registration for participants is still open via www.hailshamcommunityrun.co.uk. The target number of participants in the run this year is 1,000. Information on individual running events is as follows:

1-Mile Race: Start time - 10am | Sponsored by Alinker and Colston | 1-Mile course map

Start time - 10am | Sponsored by Alinker and Colston | 1-Mile course map 3k Race: Start time - 9.30am | Sponsored by Hailsham Town Council | 3k course map

Start time - 9.30am | Sponsored by Hailsham Town Council | 3k course map 5k Race: Start time - 10.30am | Sponsored by The Royal Indian | 5k course map

Start time - 10.30am | Sponsored by The Royal Indian | 5k course map 10k Race: Start time - 10.30am | Sponsored by Hallmark Glazed Extensions | 10k course map

Mary Laxton and Karen Nicholls are organising the event again this year, working alongside Sports Systems Ltd which is delivering the race's technical elements on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hailsham Community Run

The Town Council's funding allocation of £6,000 for the 3K race will go towards the purchase of medals, as well as the provision of licences, event planning expenses and other associated costs.

Other sponsors of this year's event include Stevens & Carter, sponsoring the inflatable start line and Diplocks Cafe who will be providing water stations. Again, Roland Dunn Sales & Lettings will be gifting water bottles to all runners and Miss Wall's Food will be providing a selection of cakes and cookies at the finish line.

Neil Povey DJ and MC will be playing songs in 'The Beehive' stage on the day (sponsored by Lightning Fibre).

Hailsham United Junior Football Club will be recruiting the 100 marshals needed for the event and Hailsham Coffee (formerly AJ Bakes) will be providing marshals with a breakfast baps and hot drinks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hailsham Community Run

The following road closures will be in place on the day (all timings approximate):

High Street: 9am-1pm (full closure)

Bellbanks Road: 9.35am-9.45am and 10.35am-10.40am (temporary closure)

Station Road: 9.35am-9.45am and 10.35am-10.40am (temporary closure)

Old Swan Road: 10.30am-10.45am (temporary closure)

"Don't forget to register to take part in the race if you haven't done so already," said project lead Mary Laxton. "You can register on the website, so be sure to book your place well in advance as we closed entries early last May due to the overwhelming popularity of the event."

"Hailsham High Street was full to capacity last year with around 2,000 people, including competitors and supporters. The atmosphere was electric, and I was impressed with how many local clubs and community groups participated to raise funds for their chosen cause."

Hailsham Community Run 2024

"Let's not forget, the Hailsham Community Run is the second largest public town event in Hailsham - and the fastest growing event in the running calendar in East Sussex."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We pride ourselves on being fully inclusive and family-friendly at this event, which has grown from humble beginnings but grown in popularity since its inauguration. Let's make 2025's run a record-breaking event!"

Mary Laxton added: "We can't wait to see Hailsham alive and buzzing again with enthusiastic runners of all ages participate again - and the public and families cheering them on along the route. We encourage the public to watch from outside their homes or come out on the route and in the high street at the start and finish line to show their support!"

"We are ready to put on another superb run - everything is already in place, and we just need participants to sign up. Mums, dads, uncles, aunts, grandparents, children, businesses and local traders...... it's not too late to get signed up as a warm welcome awaits you."

Hailsham Community Run organisers are committed to being as inclusive as possible at its annual event and welcome runners with health issues, disabilities or accessibility needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 1-mile run involves two laps via Vicarage Lane and the running category is open to all ages and abilities (including both visible and hidden disabilities) and any aids required will be provided to enable maximum participation in the event.

Karen Nicholls, inclusion lead for the event, commented: "We are encouraging all residents with any form of disability or special need to participate in the 1-mile inclusive run especially, using any form of support that they require."

"There will be fully accessible facilities available and it's so important to us to be fully inclusive as a community."