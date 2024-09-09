Hailsham Community Run organisers encourage registration from people with disabilities

Following the success of British entrants at this year's Paralympics, Hailsham Community Run organisers are encouraging people with disabilities to participate in next year's all-inclusive 1-mile run.

People are reminded to mark Sunday 8th May 2025 as the date of next year's run in their diaries - a community running event tipped to be bigger, even better and top the success of this year's event, where 772 people participated in and completed the 10k, 5k, 3k or all-inclusive 1-mile runs.

The Hailsham Community Run 1-mile race offers people of all abilities the opportunity to take part in the event and those wishing to participate should register by visiting www.hailshamcommunityrun.co.uk.

A Changing Places toilet facility will be available (located in Vicarage Field opposite the doctors' surgery), and the race will once again be aimed at members of the community with different needs with the permitted use of supportive aids to get them around the course.

Hailsham Community Run (May 2024)

"We believe that sport and activity should be accessible for all, said Hailsham Community Run project lead Mary Laxton. "This is why we are encouraging even more people with a range of disabilities, health issues or accessibility needs than last year to take part in the 2025 event."

"Let's not forget, the Hailsham Community Run is the second largest public town event in Hailsham - and the fastest growing event in the running calendar in East Sussex. We pride ourselves on being fully inclusive and family-friendly at this event, which has grown from humble beginnings but grown in popularity since its inauguration in the last two years. Let's make 2025 a record-breaking event!"

Karen Nicholls, accessibility lead for the event, commented: "We are encouraging participation from anyone of any age with any form of disability or special need to participate, especially in the 1-mile inclusive run, using any form of support that they require. There will be fully accessible facilities available. It’s so important to us to be as fully inclusive as possible as a community."

"We should be aware that equality in sports and recreation is not just about access to facilities but is intended to promote a change in thinking and to improve opportunities for disabled people and those with accessibility requirements to participate, whether it be for pure enjoyment, to improve fitness levels or to experience the achievement of competition."