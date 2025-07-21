Hailsham Community Run to return in 2026 - bigger, better and bolder than ever

Following the resounding success of this year’s Hailsham Community Run - part-sponsored by the Town Council - organisers are inviting residents and visitors to mark their calendars for the next big race on Sunday, 17th May 2026. The event promises to be even more exciting and inclusive, welcoming participants of all ages and abilities.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Building on the momentum of 2025's run, which saw over 1,000 participants take part in a range of distances - including 10k, 5k, 3k and an all-inclusive 1-mile run - the 2026 event aims to raise the bar once again. With a new target of 1,200 runners, event coordinators are confident that next year's race will be the biggest and best yet.

A Community-Driven Celebration

Organisers are inviting schools, voluntary groups, youth clubs, sports teams and charities to join the fun, either by entering teams or using the event as a platform to raise money for their own causes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hailsham Community Run - May 2025

"The date is set, and we're already working behind the scenes to make the 2026 Hailsham Community Run the most memorable yet," said project lead Mary Laxton. "2026 will see another inspiring run that will galvanise our community into action and energy to enter this challenging course around the landmarks of our town.

Mary continued: "The energy in the town last May was monumental and truly unifying - fostering great community spirit. With over 2,000 people lining the High Street to cheer on runners, the sense of community pride was unmistakable. It's more than just a race - it's a celebration of Hailsham and everything that makes our town special."

Now ranked as one of the fastest-growing community sporting events in East Sussex, the Hailsham Community Run has also become the second largest public event on the town's calendar.

"We've always prioritised inclusivity and family-friendliness," Mary added. "Whether you're aiming for a personal best or just want to walk the 1-mile route with your kids, this event is for everyone. Let's make the 2026 run one for the record books!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Project co-organiser, Colin Mitchell commented: "I am delighted that Hailsham Community Run features again on the calendar for next year. Known for its inclusivity and accessibility, the highly successful run is also becoming a favoured event for the elite runners too - and is one of the fastest growing events in the country, with its unique and challenging course."

"Please put the date of the run in your diary now, and be prepared for when entry is opened later this year."

Colin added: "Last year, many people were unable to enter because we were limited to 1000 entries and had to close applications early. This year we have increased the number to 1200 to ensure fewer disappointments, but we anticipate there will be even more interest than ever this time."

"The organisers have advised that some smaller sponsorship packages are still available for local companies who wish to be part of the event."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inclusivity at the Event's Core

The organisers of the Hailsham Community Run are dedicated to making the annual event as inclusive as possible, welcoming participants of all abilities, including those with health conditions, disabilities or accessibility needs.

Karen Nicholls, Project Inclusivity Lead, said: "One of our top priorities has always been ensuring that the Hailsham Community Run is both inclusive and accessible. Whether you're an experienced runner, a first-timer, have additional needs or simply want to enjoy a walk with friends or family, you're warmly welcome. Our 1-mile fun run has been thoughtfully designed to be truly inclusive - and we're incredibly proud of that."

Get Involved

If you're a local business, organisation or individual interested in becoming an event sponsor, supporting the race or donating services or prizes, please contact the team directly on 07723 444209 or by email: [email protected].

Stay updated by visiting the official website and following Hailsham Community Run on social media for announcements and behind-the-scenes sneak peeks in the lead-up to race day.