Hailsham couple celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary

Popular couple Steve and Laura Murphy celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on 6 September.

They met whilst Laura was celebrating her 18th birthday at a Portsmouth disco, Steve was an apprentice at Portsmouth Dockyard, and they never looked back. Steve’s work as an Electrical engineer took him on a journey of experience, first with Culham Laboratory, then the Foreign Office, and the Royal Greenwich Observatory which meant they travelled the world along with their two children.

For 40 years they’ve been settled in Hailsham and committed themselves to community action. Early in their time here they became Councillors, first on the Town Council, then Steve as a County Councillor and Laura as a District Councillor. Steve was re-elected to the County Council in 2021. Steve set up and coached Hellingly mini-rugby for 20 years whilst Laura founded The WayfinderWoman Trust and led the charity in being granted the Queens Award for Voluntary Service, the MBE for the charity world and the highest accolade possible. They’ve been part of many community groups from the amateur dramatic society when they were younger to currently active members of Wealden Wombles.

What’s the secret of a long married life? Steve said, “ Being friends and having a shared interest in things like the theatre, music, sport and serving the community but also having sperate interests too.”

Laura said, “It’s taken work. It’s easy to stay together through the good times but when life is hard, that’s when you’ve got to work at it. We’ve had our rows, of course we have. Neither of us are perfect but we always make up. Staying friends is key.”