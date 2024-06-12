Hailsham dementia support group receives £1,500 donation from housebuilder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mindful Oak Sussex has received a generous £1,500 donation from David Wilson Homes towards its Woodlands Moments Hailsham support group, which enables those affected with dementia to engage with nature, meet new people and benefit from being outside.

The donation from David Wilson Homes, which is building new homes at the Ersham Park development nearby, will enable the Woodlands Moments Group to invite professional musicians to host outdoor interactive music sessions as well as hold a new summer supper club cooked on the campfire.

The donation will also support the group to celebrate its third anniversary with a community party on August 12.

Woodlands Moments Hailsham is facilitated by Mindful Oak Sussex, a local not for profit, which has created a community network to support, connect and inspire local families who are living with dementia.

Woodlands Moments Members

During its outdoor sessions, professionally trained staff and volunteers offer a safe and inclusive environment for members to create treasured memories whilst enjoying the benefits of being out in nature.

The donation comes from The Barratt Foundation, the housebuilder’s charity partnership, which supports children, young people and disadvantaged groups wherever Barratt Developments PLC, of which David Wilson Homes is a part, operates across the UK.

The partnership forms part of housebuilders’ commitment to nurturing nature and supporting the local communities nearby to its new homes developments in enjoying the great outdoors.

Sam Keylock, director of Mindful Oak Sussex at Woodlands Moments Hailsham, said: “The donation from David Wilson Homes has made a significant difference to the group as we build on the legacy of Sussex charity, Know Dementia, which started Woodland Moments before unfortunately having its funding withdrawn.

Woodlands Moments

“The group provides invaluable support to local families affected by dementia and we are proud to offer an outlet for our members to enjoy the outdoors and create memories in a safe and controlled environment.”

Alex Dowling, head of sales and marketing at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, added: “We are proud to support Mindful Oak Sussex with its Woodland Moments Hailsham group, to help bring people together to experience the wellbeing benefits of being in nature.

“Its volunteers provide an incredible support for those who need it most and provides space for families to enjoy the serene nature here in Hailsham.

“We hope the donation will support its programme of events over the coming months.”

To find out more about Mindful Oak Sussex and Woodlands Moments Hailsham, please visit https://knowdementia.co.uk/east-sussex-moments.

