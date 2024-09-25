Hailsham Festival 2024 hailed a big success by town councillors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This year's Hailsham Festival of Arts & Culture has been well received by the public and hailed a success by the town councillors as hundreds of people turned out to a wide variety of events and exhibitions held throughout September.

The festival saw a steady stream of visitors to the town and had a varied programme of events to capture the attention of the public. Visitors got the chance to attend a rich mix of art exhibitions, live music performances, theatrical events, children’s workshops and historical art talks, spread throughout Hailsham and surrounding areas.

Once again, the Hailsham Festival Committee invited members of the community to share and showcase their creative achievements in various galleries and publications, and people were able to see the results in their Art Trail and their various competitions.

The wide range of entertainment this year included performances from the All Things Must Pass Orchestra (with a special focus on George Harrison songs), musical duo Milton Hide, a Grease Singalong and an Evening of Burlesque, as well as Murder Mystery Suppers and a unique biography of Picasso by flamenco dance company Cancion Gitana.

Other highlights include the Mayor's Concert, a free event which included performances by the Hailsham Voices Community Pop Choir and, of course, the ever-popular Nostalgia Fair which took place last Saturday [21 September] and featured fairground rides, live entertainment, a fancy-dress competition, food, drink and more.

The Lead Sponsor of the Festival this year was Lightning Fibre.

"This year’s festival has been nothing short of amazing with some truly great artists, writers, photographers, poets and music performers showcasing their talent across the Hailsham area," said Town Mayor, Cllr Paul Holbrook, who along with other town councillors praised the diversity and community-based aspects of the festival. "There was a positive atmosphere throughout the month's programme events and I’m very grateful to everyone for turning up and supporting the town's festival so well."

“We are very proud of organisers for running so many high-quality events during the festival period, all of which were thoroughly enjoyed by all the participants and attendees."

"Thank you to funders, supporters, venue managers and promoters, artists and, of course, the local volunteers of Hailsham for all their hard work and time dedicated to the festival. We look forward to seeing you all again next year."