Hailsham Festival announces return of arts trail at local business venues

As part of the action-packed programme of over 30 Arts and culture events coming to Hailsham this September, the Hailsham Festival organisers & local arts groups are delighted to welcome the return of Hailsham's Artist and Makers Trail which has been supported by many of the town’s thriving local businesses.

From the 6th to the 21st September, visitors can experience an array of art and artisan crafts in 8 venues in and around Hailsham’s town centre.

With thanks to all business venues for their support and enthusiasm.

VENUE: Demelza - 20 High Street BN27 1BJ with Kay Ford - glasswork

VENUE: Haywards Carpets -27 High Street BN27 1AN with Linda Mauldon & Linda Goldsmith - watercolour & acrylics

VENUE: Dippy Doodahs - 52 High Street BN27 1AX with Jazz Dixon & Valerie Evans - glasswork & felting

VENUE: Gallery North - 70 High Street, BN27 1AX with over 30 exhibiting artists inc David Armitage, Sarah Lawson, Graham Binks & Jodie Drew - 2d & 3d sculptural works

VENUE: Callenders - 80 High Street BN27 1AU with Joan Guile & Maureen Bishop - painting

VENUE: Angela Marden - Unit 3 North Street BN27 1DN with Lesley Dromgoole, Janet Terry, Jennifer Bisset, Tina Applegate & Sylvia Huggair - oils, acrylics, pastels & printmaking

VENUE: Woodside Annexe, Hellingly Centre. For a special art & history exhibition from staff & residents. **13th Sept 10am - 2pm only**

VENUE: Class in Glass - The Old Bake House, Hamlins Mill, Mill Road, BN27 2HY with Jo Crittenden - Glass Art, lamp work, onsite demos & photography studio.

Hailsham High Street and local business venues

In addition to the Festival’s Art Trail, Hailsham art gallery GALLERY NORTH (70 High Street) will be hosting a number of events during the Festival, including free Saturday Arty Open Mornings for families, in addition to the Hailsham Festival Children’s Art exhibition (sponsored by Lightning Fibre) which opens on the 6th September and displays work from children at local primary and secondary schools.

Exhibitions Manager at Gallery North, Emma Donovan comments:

“We are delighted to be playing a big part in Hailsham Festival’s visual arts offering this year and there’s plenty to enjoy for all ages at Gallery North during the September festival.

We look forward to welcoming youngsters (and their grown ups) during our free Arty Open Mornings on the 6th 13th and 20th September and will be hosting a selection of artist-run workshops including yarn basketry, acrylic painting, costume life drawing and needlefelt landscapes. We hope to inspire our local community with a range of activities and look forward to welcoming many new visitors.”