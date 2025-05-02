Hailsham Foodbank receives support from local housebuilders

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hailsham Foodbank has received a £1,500 donation from Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes to boost its emergency food and household supplies in the run up to Spring.

Since opening in 2012, Hailsham Foodbank has relied on donations from the local community and businesses, as well as a team of over 50 volunteers, to support people in crisis. Last year, the foodbank saw increased demand for its services and gave out almost 5,000 emergency three-day food parcels.

The contribution from Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes will bolster Hailsham Foodbank’s supplies to ensure it has enough essential food items and household supplies for the community in the warmer months.

The donation comes from The Barratt Foundation, the housebuilder’s charity partnership, which supports children, young people and environmental groups wherever Barratt Developments PLC operates across the UK.

Alex Dowling, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, commented: "Foodbanks are a lifeline to many people in our communities, not only in the winter months but throughout the year. We are committed to giving back to the areas where we build, and we are proud to support this fantastic community initiative that supports thousands of people in need in Hailsham and the surrounding areas.”

Julie Coates, Manager at Hailsham Foodbank, adds: “As the demand for our services here at Hailsham Foodbank continues to grow, donations like this make a huge difference in helping us to support families and individuals that are experiencing difficult and uncertain times. With this donation we can help with not just food, but other staple necessities and support to those who need it most.”

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes have a range of homes available in East Sussex at developments including Hawthorn Grove, Brookwood Meadows, Cuckoo Fields and Ersham Park. To find out more visit https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/ or https://www.dwh.co.uk.