Hailsham gears up for magical Christmas lights switch-on

Following the huge success of last year's festivities, Hailsham Town Council is delighted to announce that preparations are well underway for this year's Christmas Lights Switch-On, which will take place on Friday 28 November. The much-loved annual event promises to be bigger and brighter than ever, bringing festive cheer, entertainment and community spirit to the heart of the town.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From 2pm, Vicarage Field and the High Street will be transformed into a festive marketplace filled with seasonal craft stalls, artisan gifts, handmade decorations and plenty of delicious food and drink to enjoy. Perfect for browsing with friends and family, the market offers a wonderful opportunity to pick up unique Christmas presents while soaking up the seasonal atmosphere.

Products on sale at the market on the day include mulled wine, candy floss, baked products, waffles, flowers, cheeses, confectionery, bee products and crafts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adding to the festive magic, pupils from Hailsham Academy will perform traditional carols during the afternoon in the lead-up to the official switch-on. At 4.30pm, children will be delighted to welcome a very special guest - Santa Claus himself, who will arrive courtesy of Hailsham Rotary Club to meet children and hand out sweets.

Hailsham Christmas Lights Switch-on event

The highlight of the day, the Christmas Lights Switch-On, will take place at 6pm, officially marking the start of the festive season in Hailsham. To keep spirits high throughout the afternoon, Hailsham FM will broadcast live from the event playing some favourite Christmas tunes.

Once the lights are switched on, everyone is invited to Hailsham Parish Church, which will be offering free hot chocolate and marshmallows - the perfect way to warm up and continue the celebrations in a festive and welcoming setting.

To ensure the event is safe and enjoyable for all, Hailsham High Street will be closed to traffic from approximately 4pm until after the celebrations have finished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of the event, Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts, Chair of the Town Council's Communities Committee, said: "Our Christmas Lights Switch-On is one of the most anticipated events in Hailsham's calendar and a true highlight of the festive season. It's not just about switching on the lights - it's about creating an occasion where the whole community comes together to celebrate, support one another and share in the joy of Christmas."

"Every year, the event grows in popularity, bringing families, friends, shoppers and visitors into the town centre to enjoy the entertainment, markets and festivities. It's an opportunity to showcase the talents of our local schools, businesses and community groups, and to highlight the amazing community spirit we're so proud of in Hailsham."

"We want this year's event to be our most magical yet. From live music and carol singing to festive treats and, of course, Santa’s visit, there will be something for everyone to enjoy. I encourage residents and visitors alike to join us in Vicarage Field and the High Street on 28 November - let's light up the town together and make this Christmas one to remember."