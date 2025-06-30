Hailsham High Street Post Office celebrates six years of serving the community

Hailsham Town Council is pleased to mark the six-year anniversary of the Hailsham High Street Post Office, which opened its doors in July 2019. Since then, it has become a vital part of the town centre, offering essential services and continually adapting to meet the growing needs of the local community.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located at 10 High Street, the Post Office has gone from strength to strength over the past six years, expanding both its services and its team to better support residents and businesses.

"The High Street Post Office is more than just a postal counter - it's a trusted community hub," said Cllr Mary Laxton, Chair of the Town Council's Post Office Committee. "It has provided dependable, face-to-face service in a time when such access is more valuable than ever."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Expanding Services and Strengthening the Team

Hailsham High Street Post Office

Over the last 12 months, the Post Office has welcomed new counter clerks to help meet customer demand, as well as a new branch manager, whose leadership has been instrumental in continuing the branch's growth and customer service standards.

Recent months have also seen the introduction of new services, including:

Western Union money transfers

Evri parcel drop-off and collection services

Enhanced banking services for both personal and business customers

These additions complement the branch's existing services, which include everyday banking, bill payments, travel money and passport check-and-send.

Hailsham High Street Post Office

"Our priority has always been to provide a wide range of accessible services under one roof," said Steph Stephens, Branch Manager. "With more footfall than ever and a great team behind the counter, we're proud to be serving our community."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Strong Partnership with the Hailsham Banking Hub

The success of the High Street Post Office has been further supported by the introduction of the Hailsham Banking Hub, which began operating in March of this year as an interim facility within the Post Office premises at 10 High Street.

This essential community service was launched as a temporary solution, until permanent premises are secured in the town centre. Similar in function to a traditional bank branch, Banking Hubs offer face-to-face counter services provided by staff representing the major high street banks on a rotating basis.

Hailsham High Street Post Office

The need for such a facility became increasingly urgent following the recent closure of several local bank branches, including Lloyds and Halifax, both of which closed earlier this year.

Hailsham Town Council has been instrumental in the campaign to bring a Banking Hub to the town, acting as the local lead in its delivery and working closely with partners to ensure access to essential banking services remains available for residents and businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The partnership between the Post Office and the Banking Hub is a real success story," said Cllr Mary Laxton. "It ensures Hailsham remains a place where people can confidently manage their finances and access reliable services on the High Street."

Looking Ahead

As the Post Office celebrates six years of continuous operation in the heart of town, Hailsham Town Council wishes to thank the staff team, partners and all customers who continue to support this vital local service.

"We're proud of the progress made over the last six years, and we’re confident the Post Office will continue to thrive, adapt and serve the people of Hailsham for many more years to come," added Cllr Mary Laxton.

Deputy Town Mayor and Vice-Chair of the Post Office Committee, Cllr Colin Mitchell commented: "In today’s fast-changing world, having accessible, personal services right here on the High Street is more important than ever. The Post Office is not just a place to send mail or access banking services; it's a cornerstone of community life, a place where people connect and a vital resource for those who need face-to-face help."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Looking forward, we will continue to support and invest in the Post Office and the Banking Hub as key parts of our town's infrastructure, ensuring they remain responsive to local needs and reflect the spirit of Hailsham."

"We encourage residents to continue using these services - together, we can help keep our High Street vibrant and inclusive for everyone."