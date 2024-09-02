Hailsham land with residential development potential goes up for auction
The Paddock in Robin Post Lane is among 178 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.
Offered jointly with The Land Agency, it is listed with a freehold guide price of ££475,000 to £500,000 at the firm’s auction which ends on Wednesday, September 18.
The irregular shaped plot is situated on level ground between the A22 and Robin Post Lane, in this semi-rural location on the outskirts of Hailsham.
Planning consent was granted for five self-build detached houses on the 0.62-hectare (1.53-acre) plot but expires this month.
Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “There is the potential to submit an application to provide private dwelling houses, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.
“The land is situated in a cul-de-sac in this sought after residential location, within easy reach of the shopping facilities and amenities of Hailsham with excellent road links to Lewes, Eastbourne and all surrounding areas.”
A detached house needing refurbishment, 3 Sefton Chase in Crowborough is listed with a freehold guide price of £225,000 to £250,000 and vacant possession.
The detached modern-style property is of brick construction under a tiled roof and offers good size family accommodation over two floors.
It is situated in a cul-du-sac off Eridge Gardens, being just off Eridge Road (A26). The comprehensive shopping facilities and amenities of the town centre are within easy access and there are excellent road links to Haywards Heath, Tunbridge Wells and all surrounding areas via the nearby A26 and A272.
Richard added: “It is in need of refurbishment and has three bedrooms, an integral garage and driveway, gardens to front and rear and a gas heating system via radiators and double glazing. It is considered ideal for owner occupation or investment.”
Bidding for the current auction, the sixth of eight this year, goes live on Monday, September 16 and ends on Wednesday, September 18.
