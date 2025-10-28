Hailsham Lions celebrate 55 years of service to local community

The celebration, held at the picturesque Wellshurst Golf Club in Hellingly, welcomed current and former Lions Club members, supporters and distinguished guests - including the Mayor of Hailsham, Cllr Chris Bryant, who attended as guest of honour.

Guests enjoyed a formal programme of speeches and toasts. The Club President proposed the 'Toast to Our Guests,' which was followed by a response from the Mayor, speaking on behalf of the town's residents and community organisations.

Since receiving its charter in September 1970, Hailsham Lions has become a cornerstone of community life. The club has organised an impressive variety of fundraising projects and events over the decades, with every penny raised donated to charitable causes.

Its mission has always been simple yet vital: to provide help where it is most needed – whether locally, regionally or further afield.

Over the years, Hailsham Lions has raised essential funds for many initiatives, including the East Sussex Air Ambulance, while also supporting national and international appeals such as the Tsunami Appeal, the Haiti Earthquake Appeal, and the Royal British Legion Wings Appeal. Their dedication has touched and transformed countless lives.

Reflecting on the club's achievements, Mayor Cllr Chris Bryant said: "The goal of the Lions Club is to do whatever is necessary to help those in need, and they are doing an excellent job. As a true community in its own right, the Lions have given hope and support to countless individuals and families over the years.

"Everyone involved in the club's fundraising efforts deserves our applause for this remarkable work."

He added: "Hailsham Lions work tirelessly to serve and promote our town, often without the recognition they deserve. It has been a pleasure to meet club representatives at various events since becoming Town Mayor, from the VE Day 80th Anniversary celebrations to Sussex Day and the Hailsham Street Market.

"I was delighted to be invited to this year's Charter Luncheon - a very special occasion celebrating decades of generosity, commitment and community spirit."

Hailsham Lions Club President, Kathy Butler, commented: "We are a particularly busy club, attending as many events as possible to raise the funds required to assist with requests received. These are varied and range from baby clothes to toiletries and tea parties, from wheelchairs and school sponsorships to cinema tickets - the list is endless. Plus, of course, we have our book shop opposite the cattle market, which is an absolute joy for us and our customers."

"Our motto is always 'we are here to serve', and hopefully, we will be for years to come."

1 . Contributed Hailsham Lions President Kathy Butler and Town Mayor Cllr Chris Bryant Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Hailsham Lions Charter Luncheon 2025 Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Hailsham Lions Charter Luncheon 2025 Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Hailsham Lions Charter Luncheon 2025 Photo: Submitted