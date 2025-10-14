Hailsham Lions Club launches Roar 2025 competition

Hailsham Lions are once again delighted to sponsor Grovelands County Primary, and Pevensey and Westham Primary Schools, for the Lions ROAR competition this year.

President Kathy Butler said - “As a Club it's exciting to be able to support such an initiative, whereby children are given the opportunity to think big and create world changing ideas. The competition is an inspirational and fun learning experience which is run in partnership with the education company 8billionideas. And it allows children to discover how to use their imagination in exciting new ways. Aimed at seven to eleven year olds, children learn how to work together in teams, develop their communication and presentation skills, whilst boosting their self-confidence and self-esteem."