Hailsham Lions to celebrate 55 years of service to the local community

A beloved local charity that has supported countless individuals and families across Hailsham and surrounding villages is marking a major milestone this October. The Hailsham Lions Club will host a celebratory Charter Luncheon on Sunday 26th October to commemorate 55 years of dedicated service to the community.

The event will take place at the scenic Wellshurst Golf Club in Hellingly and will bring together members of the local community, past and present Lions Club members, and special guests, including the Mayor of Hailsham, Cllr Chris Bryant, who will be attending as guest of honour.

The luncheon will feature a formal programme of speeches and toasts. The "Toast to Our Guests" will be proposed by the Club President, followed by a response from the Mayor, speaking on behalf of Hailsham residents and local organisations.

Since its charter in September 1970, the Hailsham Lions Club has been a cornerstone of community support, organising a wide range of fundraising projects and events. The club's mission has always been to assist those less fortunate, both locally and regionally, with all proceeds from fundraising activities donated to charitable causes.

Hailsham Lions Club Members

Over the past 55 years, the Lions have raised vital funds for numerous local initiatives, including the East Sussex Air Ambulance, as well as national and international appeals, such as the Tsunami Appeal, Haiti Appeal, and the Royal British Legion Wings Appeal. Their ongoing efforts have made a meaningful difference to countless lives.

Reflecting on the club's achievements, Mayor Cllr Chris Bryant said: "The goal of the Lions Club is to do whatever is necessary to help those who can't help themselves, and they are doing an excellent job. As a true community in its own right, the Lions have given hope and support to countless individuals and families over the years. Everyone involved in the club's fundraising efforts deserves our applause for this remarkable work."

He continued: "The Hailsham Lions work tirelessly to serve and promote our town, often without the recognition they deserve. It has been a pleasure to meet club representatives at various events since becoming Town Mayor, from the VE Day 80th Anniversary celebrations to Sussex Day and the Hailsham Street Market. I am delighted to be invited to this year's Charter Luncheon – a very special occasion celebrating decades of generosity, commitment and community spirit."

Hailsham Lions Club President, Kathy Butler commented: "We very much look forward to welcoming the mayor Cllr Chris Bryant to celebrate our 55th Charter with us. We also appreciate his recognition of the Hailsham Lions and the work we carry out to support our community."

"We are a particularly busy club, attending many events as possible to raise the funds required to assist with requests received. These are varied and range from baby clothes to toiletries and tea parties, from wheel chairs and school sponsorships to cinema tickets - the list is endless. Plus, of course, we have our book shop opposite the cattle market, which is an absolute joy for us and our customers."

"Our motto is always 'we are here to serve'. And hopefully, we will be for years to come."