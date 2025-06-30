Hailsham marks Armed Forces Day with commemorative service

The service paid tribute to the dedication and sacrifice of all those who serve — and have served — in the Armed Forces. Thanks were offered for their commitment to protecting the nation, both past and present.

Armed Forces Day is a national occasion to recognise and support the Armed Forces community, including serving personnel, veterans, reservists, cadets, and Service families. It also concluded a week of celebrations that began last Monday [23 June] and included Reserves' Day [25 June], which highlights the vital role of the country’s Reserve Forces.

"Armed Forces Day brings our community together in a shared expression of gratitude," said Town Mayor Councillor Chris Bryant. "My fellow town councillors and I are proud to join residents each year in honouring the courage of service members, veterans, families and new recruits alike."

Cllr Bryant also noted the town's ongoing commitment to the occasion: "Since its inception in the UK, Hailsham has proudly flown the Armed Forces Day flag as a symbol of respect for those who protect our nation. The community's unwavering support throughout Armed Forces Week speaks volumes about our collective appreciation for their service."

Preparations are also underway for this year’s Remembrance Day Parade and Service, organised in partnership by Hailsham Town Council, the Royal British Legion (Hailsham & District branch), and Hailsham Parish Church. The event will honour those who gave their lives in service, including both military personnel and civilians from Britain and the Commonwealth.

The Remembrance Sunday Service will take place at Hailsham Parish Church on Sunday 9th November, followed by a parade and wreath-laying ceremony at the Hailsham War Memorial.

Further details, including timings and additional announcements, will be released later in the year.

